Shrimp, Grapefruit, and Avocado Salad

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Tracey Seaman
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups red grapefruit sections (about 2 grapefruits)
  • 3/4 pound large shrimp, cooked, peeled, and deveined
  • 1 tablespoon fresh grapefruit juice
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 4 cups slivered romaine lettuce hearts
  • 1 avocado, peeled and cubed (about 1 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 224
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 166mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 341mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine grapefruit sections and shrimp in a medium bowl, and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together grapefruit juice, oil, salt, pepper, and sugar.

Step 2

Place the lettuce in a large bowl, and drizzle with dressing, tossing gently to coat; divide among 4 plates. Divide shrimp mixture, avocado, and chives among salads.

