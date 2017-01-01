- Calories per serving 274
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 329mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
Green Coconut Rice
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Sauté ginger and 1 cup rice 30 seconds. Stir in 1 cup water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 cup coconut milk; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and cook 15 minutes, or until tender. Puree 1 cup coconut milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt, lime juice, spinach, and sugar in a blender. Fold into rice.