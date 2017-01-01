Banana Pops

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 pop)
Susie Lilly Ott
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 bananas
  • 1/2 cup light coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup flaked sweetened coconut, toasted
  • Wooden Popsicle sticks

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 94
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 19mg
  • Calcium per serving 1mg

How to Make It

Cut the bananas in half crosswise. Combine the bananas and 1/2 cup of the coconut milk, tossing to coat. Insert a wooden Popsicle stick into the cut end of each banana half. Sprinkle the bananas evenly with 1/4 cup coconut, pressing to make the flakes stick. Place banana halves on a baking sheet lined with wax paper, and freeze pops at least 1 hour. Let them stand at room temperature about 5 minutes before serving.

