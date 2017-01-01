- Calories per serving 183
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 83mg
- Calcium per serving 166mg
Creamy Spaghetti Squash with Asparagus and Rosemary
Leigh Beisch
Squash, a superfood, is rich in nutrients like potassium, folate, and fiber. Green beans are also a great source of fiber.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Halve squash. Microwave on high 20 to 30 minutes, until fork-tender. Discard seeds. Scrape out squash strands with a fork; place in a bowl. Drizzle with oil, and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper; keep warm. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Slice asparagus into 1-inch pieces; sauté with garlic and rosemary for 1 minute. Stir in ricotta and squash. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté until hot and creamy. Top with pine nuts.