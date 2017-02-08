- Calories per serving 162
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 505mg
- Calcium per serving 102mg
Pumpkin Ravioli
Pumpkin ravioli is a fall favorite but because it uses canned pumpkin, you can make it year round. This quick and easy ravioli recipe uses wonton wrappers in place of homemade pasta.
The meat and cheese in traditional ravioli can send calorie counts through the roof. However, using pumpkin keeps this dish at less than 200 calories per serving.
How to Make It
Combine 1 cup pumpkin, 1/3 cup Parmesan, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Spoon about 2 teaspoons pumpkin mixture into center of each wonton wrapper. Moisten edges of dough with water; bring 2 opposite sides together to form a triangle, pinching edges to seal. Place ravioli into a large saucepan of boiling water with 1 teaspoon salt; cook 7 minutes, and drain in a colander. Place 1/2 cup broth and 1 1/2 tablespoons butter in pan; bring to a boil. Add ravioli, tossing to coat. Sprinkle with parsley.