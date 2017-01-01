- Calories per serving 168
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 77mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 214mg
- Calcium per serving 134mg
Pumpkin-Pie Pudding
Leigh Beisch
With half the fat of other popular puddings, there’s no need to worry about your diet while enjoying this dessert. And don’t worry about satisfying your sweet tooth, because the sweetness of the pumpkin won’t disappoint.
Whisk milk, sugar, and cornstarch in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Boil 3 minutes, whisking constantly. Beat eggs with a whisk in a large bowl. Gradually add half the hot milk mixture to the beaten eggs. Return milk-egg mixture to pan. Cook over medium heat 3 minutes, or until thick, whisking constantly. Remove from heat; stir in pumpkin, salt, and pumpkin-pie spice. Spoon evenly into 6 (6-ounce) custard cups. Let cool, and chill for about 30 minutes, or until pudding is set.