- Calories per serving 90
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 299mg
- Calcium per serving 69mg
Pumpkin Pancakes
Leigh Beisch
Festive and flavorful, these pancakes contain half the calories of those made with buttermilk. Plus, pumpkin contains beta-carotene, which may reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancer and offer protection against heart disease.
How to Make It
Whisk together pumpkin, yogurt, baking soda, egg yolk, and flour. Whisk egg whites with salt; fold into pumpkin mixture. Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Spoon in 1/3 cup batter for each pancake. Flip when tops are covered with bubbles and edges are slightly brown (about 3 minutes per side). Drizzle with syrup or honey.