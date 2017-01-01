- Calories per serving 314
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 59mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 391mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Shrimp and Salsa
Leigh Beisch
When you’re feeling bloated from too much stuffing, try this light meal with your leftover sweet potatoes. With as much protein as four slices of turkey breast, you’ll feel full without overeating.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Pierce potatoes with a fork, and arrange on paper towels. Microwave on high 8 minutes; turn potatoes over after 4 minutes. Brown 1/4 cup kielbasa in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; sauté 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in salsa. Slit each potato lengthwise. Push ends inward to form a pocket. Stuff shrimp mixture into each. Dollop each potato with 1/2 tablespoon sour cream; sprinkle each with a teaspoon of cilantro.