Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Shrimp and Salsa

Leigh Beisch
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 potato)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

When you’re feeling bloated from too much stuffing, try this light meal with your leftover sweet potatoes. With as much protein as four slices of turkey breast, you’ll feel full without overeating.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes (8 to 10 ounces each)
  • 1/4 cup turkey kielbasa, diced
  • 12 small shrimp, peeled, deveined, and chopped
  • Prepared salsa
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-fat sour cream
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 314
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 59mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 391mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Pierce potatoes with a fork, and arrange on paper towels. Microwave on high 8 minutes; turn potatoes over after 4 minutes. Brown 1/4 cup kielbasa in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; sauté 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in salsa. Slit each potato lengthwise. Push ends inward to form a pocket. Stuff shrimp mixture into each. Dollop each potato with 1/2 tablespoon sour cream; sprinkle each with a teaspoon of cilantro.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up