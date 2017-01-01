- Calories per serving 325
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 194mg
- Calcium per serving 135mg
Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Broccoli and Feta
Leigh Beisch
Try a new take on sweet potatoes by adding a little bit of spice. With enough protein and fiber to fill you up, you can eat this as a meal.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Pierce potatoes with a fork, and arrange on paper towels. Microwave on high 8 minutes, turning potatoes over after 4 minutes. Cook 3/4 cup broccoli 3 minutes in a medium skillet in boiling salted water; drain. Heat oil in skillet. Sauté broccoli, 1 teaspoon garlic, and a pinch of red pepper 1 minute. Cut a slit lengthwise through each potato; push ends inward to form a pocket. Crumble 1 tablespoon feta into each pocket. Fill each pocket with broccoli mixture and 2 teaspoons feta.