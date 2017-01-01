Turkey Meatballs in Pitas

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3 meatballs, 1/4 cup tomato mixture, and 1 tablespoon yogurt)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 medium tomato, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 12 ounces ground turkey
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 2 (6-inch) whole-wheat pitas, cut in half
  • 4 Romaine lettuce leaves
  • 1/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 264
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 435mg
  • Calcium per serving 64mg

How to Make It

Combine 1 cup tomato and 1/4 teaspoon each cumin, salt, and black pepper; set aside. Combine turkey, 3 tablespoons cilantro, and 1/4 teaspoon each cumin, salt, and black pepper. Shape into 12 (1 1/2-inch) meatballs. Heat vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown meatballs. Divide among pita halves, and top each with 1 lettuce leaf, 1/4 cup tomato mixture, and 1 tablespoon yogurt.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up