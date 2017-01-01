Mini Meat Loaves with Corn and Potatoes

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 loaf and 3/4 cup potato mixture)
March 2016

Make this hearty meat and potato meal a little healthier with a sweet potato. The superfood is rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A.

Ingredients

  • 1 slice white bread
  • 3/4 pound lean ground beef
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 8 ounces cubed red potatoes
  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels (2 ears)
  • 1 tablespoon butter

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 287
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 239mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375°. Pulse 1 slice bread in a food processor to make coarse crumbs. Mix with beef, parsley, salt, black pepper, and egg whites. Shape mixture into 4 (1 1/2-inch-thick) loaves. Place on a lightly oiled baking sheet, and bake at 375° for 30 minutes, or until done. Place potatoes in a vegetable steamer; top with corn. Steam, covered, 25 minutes, or until tender. Transfer to a large bowl; add butter, and mash with a potato masher.

