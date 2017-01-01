- Calories per serving 147
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 830mg
- Calcium per serving 24mg
Thai Shrimp Skewers
How to Make It
Whisk together coconut milk, coconut, fish sauce, and curry paste in a medium bowl. Add shrimp; toss well. Chill 1 hour. Thread 5 shrimp onto 4 (10-inch) skewers. Heat a nonstick grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook 2 minutes on each side, or until done.