Chicken Stroganoff

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup stroganoff and 1 cup noodles)
Health.com
March 2016

"A friend gave me this Chicken Stroganoff recipe, and I modified it to be a bit healthier." --CL Reader

This recipe uses chicken breast and turkey bacon instead of beef and pork, which are often used in classic stroganoff. Plus, it calls for reduced-fat sour cream, which cuts calories and trims fat from traditional preparations of this dish.

Ingredients

  • 4 turkey-bacon slices
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 1 1/2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (8-ounce) container reduced-fat sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups hot cooked medium egg noodles

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 514
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 14.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 41.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53.3g
  • Fiber per serving 3.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 162mg
  • Iron per serving 2.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 770mg
  • Calcium per serving 154mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan; crumble. Add onion and chicken to drippings in pan; sauté 6 minutes. Add bacon, broth, salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes.

Step 2

Combine the sour cream and flour, stirring until smooth. Add sour cream mixture to pan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Serve over egg noodles.

