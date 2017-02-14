De-lish Oatmeal

Yield
3 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup water
  • 3/4 cup apple cider
  • 1 cup organic rolled oats
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup diced pear
  • 1/4 cup sweetened dried cranberries
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted
  • 1/4 cup fat-free milk

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 8.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Protein per serving 6.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40.6g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 403mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Bring water and apple cider to a boil in a large saucepan. Stir in oats and salt; reduce heat to low, and cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Add pear, cranberries, cinnamon, and vanilla, stirring gently to combine; cook 3 minutes or until oats are tender. Stir in pecans and milk.

