- Calories per serving 396
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 44%
- Fat per serving 19.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
- Protein per serving 34.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 100mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 435mg
- Calcium per serving 46mg
Salmon with Maple Syrup and Toasted Almonds
Photo: Karry Hosford
"While we were visiting my brother's family, my husband threw this salmon dish together from what was in the kitchen. The dish was such a huge hit even our finicky teenagers were heading back for seconds." --CL Reader
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Place fillets in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Combine sugar, syrup, soy sauce, mustard, and black pepper; pour sugar mixture over fillets. Cover with foil; bake at 425° for 10 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle the fillets with almonds. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with sugar mixture.