- Calories per serving 352
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 10.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Protein per serving 28.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35.6g
- Fiber per serving 4.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 57mg
- Iron per serving 3.8mg
- Sodium per serving 969mg
- Calcium per serving 436mg
Turkey-Spinach Lasagna
Reduce the fat but not the flavor in creamy lasagna by using ground turkey breast instead of ground beef, and using low-fat cheeses and egg substitute. The frozen chopped spinach makes it more nutrient-packed than a traditional lasagna.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Coat a large skillet with cooking spray, and place over medium-high heat until hot. Add turkey, onion, and garlic; cook until meat is browned, stirring to crumble. Add 5 3/4 cups marinara sauce; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
Combine cottage cheese, egg substitute, Parmesan, parsley, pepper, and spinach; stir well.
Spread remaining marinara sauce in bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 4 noodles over marinara; top with cottage cheese mixture and half of the mozzarella. Spoon half of the turkey mixture over the mozzarella. Arrange the remaining noodles over turkey mixture. Top with remaining turkey mixture and mozzarella.
Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until cheese melts and sauce is bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.