- Calories per serving 145
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 3.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 27mg
- Iron per serving 0.9mg
- Sodium per serving 116mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Banana Blueberry Bread
"This bread is supereasy to make. I like to take it to my daughter's play group and watch the other mothers and toddlers enjoy it. The freshness of the fruit gives a sensational flavor to the bread." CLReader.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, grits, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Combine oil, banana, blueberries, and eggs; add to flour mixture. Stir just until moist.
Spoon batter into an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool bread in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack. Remove bread from pan, and cool completely on wire rack.