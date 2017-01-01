Mediterranean Grilled Vegetable Tagine

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups tomato mixture, 1/2 cup couscous, 1/2 cup grilled vegetables, and 1 tablespoon pine nuts)
Health.com
March 2016

"The idea for this dish came from a favorite restaurant offering. I changed it to fit what I had on hand at the time. I serve the tagine over couscous and top it with the vegetables. My family loves it." CLReader.

Ingredients

  • 1 small red onion
  • 2 red bell peppers, quartered
  • 1 green bell pepper, quartered
  • 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 3/4 cups chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 1/4 cups water, divided
  • 1/4 cup sliced pitted green olives
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 6 small red potatoes, quartered
  • Cooking spray
  • 2/3 cup uncooked couscous
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 462
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 7.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Protein per serving 15.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 95.5g
  • Fiber per serving 13.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 574mg
  • Calcium per serving 123mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut red onion into 4 wedges, leaving root end intact. Place red onion, bell peppers, vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon oil in a zip-top plastic bag. Seal bag; toss well to coat.

Step 2

Prepare grill.

Step 3

Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion and garlic; sauté 3 minutes. Add cumin, fennel, and cinnamon; sauté 1 minute. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 cup water, olives, raisins, black pepper, tomatoes, and potatoes; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until potatoes are just tender.

Step 4

Remove bell peppers and red onion from bag, discarding marinade; place on grill rack coated with cooking spray. Grill 10 minutes, turning frequently.

Step 5

Bring 1 cup of water to a boil in a medium saucepan; gradually stir in couscous. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Serve tomato mixture over couscous. Top with grilled bell peppers and red onions; sprinkle with pine nuts.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up