Lauren's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
44 servings (serving size: 1 cookie)
Health.com
March 2016

Look for grain-sweetened chocolate chips in health-food stores.

When you eat these soft chocolate chip cookies, you’ll never guess that they contain no butter and have half the fat of similar recipes. The grain-sweetened chocolate chips, found in stores like Whole Foods, are a great alternative to refined sugars, and blend perfectly with the brown sugar and vanilla extract.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons light-colored corn syrup
  • 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 large egg whites
  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/4 cups whole wheat pastry flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup grain-sweetened chocolate chips (such as Sunspire)
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 74
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
  • Fat per serving 1.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 1.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13.7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 62mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine oil and syrup in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Add sugars; stir with a whisk until well blended. Stir in vanilla and egg whites.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, baking soda, and salt; stir with a whisk. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture, stirring until well combined. Stir in chips; cover and chill 1 hour.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 4

Drop dough by level tablespoons 2 inches apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 8 minutes or until almost set. Cool on pan 2 minutes or until firm. Remove from pan; cool on wire racks.

