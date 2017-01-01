- Calories per serving 74
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
- Fat per serving 1.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 1.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13.7g
- Fiber per serving 0.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.4mg
- Sodium per serving 62mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Lauren's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Look for grain-sweetened chocolate chips in health-food stores.
When you eat these soft chocolate chip cookies, you’ll never guess that they contain no butter and have half the fat of similar recipes. The grain-sweetened chocolate chips, found in stores like Whole Foods, are a great alternative to refined sugars, and blend perfectly with the brown sugar and vanilla extract.
How to Make It
Combine oil and syrup in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Add sugars; stir with a whisk until well blended. Stir in vanilla and egg whites.
Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, baking soda, and salt; stir with a whisk. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture, stirring until well combined. Stir in chips; cover and chill 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 375°.
Drop dough by level tablespoons 2 inches apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 8 minutes or until almost set. Cool on pan 2 minutes or until firm. Remove from pan; cool on wire racks.