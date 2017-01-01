Quick-and-Easy Beef Stroganoff

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup beef mixture and 1 cup noodles)
March 2016

This classic Russian dish is easy to make; use frozen chopped onions and presliced mushrooms to speed preparation. To maintain a creamy consistency, be careful not to bring the sauce to a boil once you stir in the sour cream mixture. Serve with rice if you need a substitute for egg noodles.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) carton reduced-fat sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons no salt-added tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pounds boneless sirloin steak, cut into (2-inch) strips
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 (14-ounce) can less-sodium beef broth
  • 2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
  • 8 cups cooked medium egg noodles (about 7 cups uncooked pasta)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 473
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 30.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50.6g
  • Fiber per serving 2.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 129mg
  • Iron per serving 5.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 417mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the first 3 ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add beef; seal and shake to coat beef with flour mixture.

Step 3

Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion to pan; sauté 2 minutes or until tender. Add beef and flour mixture to pan; sauté 3 minutes or until beef is browned. Gradually add broth, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add mushrooms; cover and cook 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Reduce heat to low; gradually stir in sour cream mixture. Cook, uncovered, 1 minute or until heated (do not boil). Stir in parsley, if desired. Serve over the egg noodles.

