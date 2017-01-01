Savory Two-Cheese Biscotti

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
2 dozen (serving size: 1 biscotto)
Krista Ackerbloom Montgomery &amp;amp; Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

Savory biscotti are great for dipping into chili. Make these a couple days ahead, and store in an airtight container.

Savory biscotti are great for dipping into chili—they really complete the meal!

Recipe Is:
Low Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) shredded extrasharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/4 cup fat-free milk
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3 large eggs
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 83
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 2.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 3.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10.8g
  • Fiber per serving 0.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 160mg
  • Calcium per serving 80mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350Â°.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a large bowl. Combine milk, oil, and eggs; stir with a whisk. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring until well blended (dough will be dry and crumbly). Turn out onto a lightly floured surface; knead 8 times. Divide dough in half. Shape each portion into an 8-inch-long roll. Place rolls, 6 inches apart, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; flatten to 1-inch thickness. Bake at 350Â° for 30 minutes. Remove from baking sheet; cool 10 minutes on wire rack.

Step 3

Reduce oven temperature to 325Â°.

Step 4

Cut each roll diagonally into 12 (2/3-inch) slices. Place slices, cut sides down, on baking sheet. Bake at 325Â° for 10 minutes. Turn biscotti over; bake an additional 10 minutes (biscotti will be slightly soft in center but will harden as they cool). Remove from baking sheet; cool completely on wire rack.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up