Garlicky Spinach Dip with Hearts of Palm

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
22 servings (serving size: about 1/4 cup dip and 8 chips)
Krista Ackerbloom Montgomery &amp; Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

Homemade corn chips are sturdier than store-bought ones and stand up to this thick dip. Assemble the dip a day ahead and store, covered, in the refrigerator. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before baking.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • Chips:
  • 22 (6-inch) corn tortillas, each cut into 8 wedges
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Dip:
  • 1 1/4 cups (5 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated Asiago cheese, divided
  • 1/2 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic
  • 1 (14-ounce) can hearts of palm, drained and chopped
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
  • 1 (8-ounce) block fat-free cream cheese, softened
  • 1 (6.5-ounce) tub light garlic-and-herbs spreadable cheese (such as Alouette Light)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 128
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 4.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 6.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15.7g
  • Fiber per serving 2.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 384mg
  • Calcium per serving 175mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

To prepare chips, arrange tortilla wedges in a single layer on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Lightly coat wedges with cooking spray; sprinkle evenly with salt. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes or until wedges are crisp and lightly browned.

Step 3

Reduce oven temperature to 350°.

Step 4

To prepare dip, combine mozzarella, 1/4 cup Asiago, sour cream, and remaining ingredients, stirring until well blended. Spoon spinach mixture into a 1 1/2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup Asiago. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned. Serve warm with chips.

