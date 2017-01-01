- Calories per serving 128
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 4.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 6.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15.7g
- Fiber per serving 2.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 384mg
- Calcium per serving 175mg
Garlicky Spinach Dip with Hearts of Palm
Homemade corn chips are sturdier than store-bought ones and stand up to this thick dip. Assemble the dip a day ahead and store, covered, in the refrigerator. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before baking.
Homemade chips are sturdier than store-bought ones. Get your fill of calcium with this dip.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
To prepare chips, arrange tortilla wedges in a single layer on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Lightly coat wedges with cooking spray; sprinkle evenly with salt. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes or until wedges are crisp and lightly browned.
Reduce oven temperature to 350°.
To prepare dip, combine mozzarella, 1/4 cup Asiago, sour cream, and remaining ingredients, stirring until well blended. Spoon spinach mixture into a 1 1/2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup Asiago. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned. Serve warm with chips.