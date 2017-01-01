Chunky Two-Bean and Beef Chili

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 1/3 cups)
Krista Ackerbloom Montgomery &amp; Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

Garnish with Monterey Jack cheese, chopped onion, chopped cilantro, and chopped tomato.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 pounds beef stew meat
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped jalapeño pepper
  • 2/3 cup Cabernet Sauvignon or dry red wine
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ancho chile pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, undrained and chopped
  • 1 (15-ounce) can dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can hot chili beans

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 390
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 11.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 31.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37.5g
  • Fiber per serving 10.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 825mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large Dutch oven coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sprinkle beef with salt. Place half of beef in pan; sauté 8 minutes or until browned. Remove from pan. Repeat procedure with remaining beef; remove from pan.

Step 2

Add 2 teaspoons oil, onion, and bell pepper to pan, and sauté for 3 minutes. Add garlic and jalapeño; sauté for 1 minute. Add wine, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Return beef to pan.

Step 3

Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender, stirring occasionally.

Step 4

Wine note: Hearty, spicy dishes like this chili need a wine that's gutsy enough to stand up not just to the chili pepper, chile powder, cumin, and other spices, but also to the beans and beef. My top pick: a juicy Australian shiraz. Its mouth-filling, plush, almost syrupy softness is a great contrast to the beef and beans, and the wine's rich fruitiness cushions all that spice. There are loads of terrific Australian shirazes on the market at all price levels. The affordable Yalumba Shiraz 2003 (South Australia, $10) is priced right for chili. -Karen MacNeil

