- Calories per serving 146
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 4.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 5.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 406mg
- Calcium per serving 134mg
Sour Cream, Cheddar, and Green Onion Drop Biscuits
Roll out these biscuits, or drop into 12 muffin tins and bake the same amount of time. These are best the same day they're baked, but you can store them in an airtight container for up to two days. To warm them, wrap loosely in aluminum foil, and place in a 300° oven for five to 10 minutes.
With half the butter and fat of traditional biscuits, these goodies are best served warm the day they are baked. The onions add some immunity-boosting vitamin C.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add cheese and onions; toss well. Add buttermilk and sour cream; stir just until moist.
Drop dough by 1/4 cupfuls onto a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until edges are brown. Remove biscuits from pan; cool on wire racks.