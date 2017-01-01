- Calories per serving 124
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 13.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13.4g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 0.9mg
- Sodium per serving 541mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Stuffed Portobellos
"After making a Cooking Light recipe for burritos using soy crumbles, my daughter, Jessica, suggested using the crumbles in a low-fat version of Italian sausage-stuffed portobellos. This makes a great meal with wild rice and a mixed green salad." -Mary Gleason Best, Brighton, MI
Packed with protein, this dish is a great source of fiber. Try fat-free cream cheese.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Remove and discard stems from the mushrooms. Remove brown gills from undersides of mushrooms using a spoon; discard gills.
Combine soy crumbles and next 9 ingredients (through garlic) in a medium bowl. Spoon 1/3 cup soy mixture into each mushroom cap. Place caps on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until the mushrooms are tender and tops are lightly browned.