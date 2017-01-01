Mango-Cucumber Salad

Karry Hosford
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Katie Schnorr
March 2016

"This dish was inspired by the street vendors who sell mangoes-on-a-stick and other delicious snacks in Chicago's Latino neighborhoods. It's simple, refreshing, colorful, a little bit unusual, and perfect as a side dish at a summer barbecue." -Katie Schnorr, Forestville, WI

Mix in more of your favorite fruits or serve on top of fat-free yogurt for a great source of calcium.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups diagonally cut thinly sliced seeded peeled cucumber (about 2 medium)
  • 2 cups thinly sliced peeled mango (about 2 medium)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 71
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 5%
  • Fat per serving 0.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 1.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18.1g
  • Fiber per serving 2.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 151mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl; toss gently. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

