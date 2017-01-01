- Calories per serving 207
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
- Fat per serving 7.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 22.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12.6g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 51mg
- Iron per serving 1.9mg
- Sodium per serving 804mg
- Calcium per serving 112mg
Tortilla Soup With Chicken
"I like Mexican spices and came up with this simple chicken soup recipe. My husband enjoys the flavors, and I love how quick it is to make." -Laura Sozio, Charlotte, NC
Avocados are a great source of healthy, monounsaturated fats. Serve with a side of cornbread.
How to Make It
Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add garlic; sauté 1 minute. Add broth and next 5 ingredients (through tomatoes); bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Ladle soup into each of 4 bowls; top each with 2 tablespoons chips, 1 tablespoon cheese, 1 tablespoon cilantro, and 1 tablespoon avocado. Serve with lime wedges.