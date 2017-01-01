Tortilla Soup With Chicken

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups soup)
Health.com
March 2016

"I like Mexican spices and came up with this simple chicken soup recipe. My husband enjoys the flavors, and I love how quick it is to make." -Laura Sozio, Charlotte, NC

Avocados are a great source of healthy, monounsaturated fats. Serve with a side of cornbread.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles, undrained
  • 1/2 cup fat-free baked tortilla chips, crushed
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup diced peeled avocado
  • 4 lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 207
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
  • Fat per serving 7.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 22.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12.6g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 804mg
  • Calcium per serving 112mg

How to Make It

Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add garlic; sauté 1 minute. Add broth and next 5 ingredients (through tomatoes); bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Ladle soup into each of 4 bowls; top each with 2 tablespoons chips, 1 tablespoon cheese, 1 tablespoon cilantro, and 1 tablespoon avocado. Serve with lime wedges.

