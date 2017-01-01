- Calories per serving 290
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 9.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 16.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33.4g
- Fiber per serving 3.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 359mg
- Calcium per serving 317mg
French Onion Soup
Once you try this classic French Onion Soup recipes, you'll never try another. It culminates in a rich-tasting soup with melt-in-your-mouth onions.
French onion soup often makes its way onto a dieter’s naughty list. However, at less than 300 calories per serving (and 25% less saturated fat), you can enjoy this soup guilt-free. For extra fiber, substitute your favorite whole-wheat bread.
How to Make It
Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onions to pan; sauté for 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in sugar, pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Reduce heat to medium; cook 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Increase heat to medium-high, and sauté for 5 minutes or until onion is golden brown. Stir in wine, and cook for 1 minute. Add broth and thyme; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 2 hours.
Preheat broiler.
Place bread in a single layer on a baking sheet; broil 2 minutes or until toasted, turning after 1 minute.
Place 8 ovenproof bowls on a jelly-roll pan. Ladle 1 cup soup into each bowl. Divide bread evenly among bowls; top each serving with 1 cheese slice. Broil 3 minutes or until cheese begins to brown.