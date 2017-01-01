French Onion Soup

Randy Mayor
8 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Once you try this classic French Onion Soup recipes, you'll never try another. It culminates in a rich-tasting soup with melt-in-your-mouth onions.

French onion soup often makes its way onto a dieter’s naughty list. However, at less than 300 calories per serving (and 25% less saturated fat), you can enjoy this soup guilt-free. For extra fiber, substitute your favorite whole-wheat bread.

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 4 cups thinly vertically sliced Walla Walla or other sweet onion
  • 4 cups thinly vertically sliced red onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 8 cups less-sodium beef broth
  • 1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 8 (1-ounce) slices French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 8 (1-ounce) slices reduced-fat, reduced-sodium Swiss cheese (such as Alpine Lace)

  • Calories per serving 290
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 9.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 16.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33.4g
  • Fiber per serving 3.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 1.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 359mg
  • Calcium per serving 317mg

Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onions to pan; sauté for 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in sugar, pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Reduce heat to medium; cook 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Increase heat to medium-high, and sauté for 5 minutes or until onion is golden brown. Stir in wine, and cook for 1 minute. Add broth and thyme; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 2 hours.

Preheat broiler.

Place bread in a single layer on a baking sheet; broil 2 minutes or until toasted, turning after 1 minute.

Place 8 ovenproof bowls on a jelly-roll pan. Ladle 1 cup soup into each bowl. Divide bread evenly among bowls; top each serving with 1 cheese slice. Broil 3 minutes or until cheese begins to brown.

