Seared Beef Tenderloin Mini Sandwiches with Mustard-Horseradish Sauce

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
16 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Health.com
March 2016

These mini sandwiches are a great beef tenderloin appetizer.  Serving beef tenderloin as an appetizer is an elegant, yet budget-friendly way to enjoy a pricey cut of meat.

While most appetizers are fat-bombs, the lean beef tenderloin has half the fat as a serving of Swedish meatballs. The combination of protein and carbohydrates will satisfy, but try a multigrain baguette for extra fiber.

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh tarragon
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 1 (1 1/2-pound) beef tenderloin, trimmed
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 cups trimmed watercress (about 1 bunch)
  • 1 (8-ounce) French bread baguette, cut diagonally into 16 slices
  • 2 tablespoons capers
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shaved fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 136
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 33%
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 12.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 0.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Iron per serving 1.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 314mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 4 ingredients, stirring well with a whisk. Cover and chill.

Step 2

Secure beef at 2-inch intervals with twine. Sprinkle beef with pepper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Add beef to pan; cook 15 minutes or until desired degree of doneness, turning frequently. Let stand 15 minutes. Cut into 16 slices. Sprinkle with lemon juice.

Step 3

Arrange watercress evenly on bread slices. Place 1 beef slice and about 1 tablespoon chilled sauce over each bread slice. Arrange capers and cheese evenly over sauce.

