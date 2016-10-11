Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

Yield
32 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Health.com
March 2016

Looking for a dessert recipe that everyone in your family can enjoy—even family members trying to cut back on their cholesterol? Look no further.

This chocolate chip pumpkin bread recipe creates a delicious, sweet treat that is low in cholesterol, thanks to the egg whites, and is high in vitamin A and fiber, so it’s super satiating and will help cut cravings.

Replacing whole eggs with egg whites keeps this classic quick bread cholesterol-free and cuts the saturated fat in half, while fiber-rich pumpkin provides your entire daily vitamin A requirement with just one slice. Look for dark chocolate chips (made without milk) with at least 60% cocoa for an antioxidant boost. 

Watch the video to see how to make this Fall treat and serve it at your next family gathering.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 cups canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 1/2 cup fat-free vanilla pudding
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 152
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26.5g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 137mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, cinnamon, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture, stirring just until moist. Stir in chocolate chips.

Step 3

Spoon batter into 2 (8 x 4-inch) loaf pans coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pans on a wire rack, and remove from pans. Cool completely on wire rack.

