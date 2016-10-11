- Calories per serving 152
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26.5g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 137mg
- Calcium per serving 10mg
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread
Looking for a dessert recipe that everyone in your family can enjoy—even family members trying to cut back on their cholesterol? Look no further.
This chocolate chip pumpkin bread recipe creates a delicious, sweet treat that is low in cholesterol, thanks to the egg whites, and is high in vitamin A and fiber, so it’s super satiating and will help cut cravings.
RELATED: 8 Fall Treats Under 80 Calories
Replacing whole eggs with egg whites keeps this classic quick bread cholesterol-free and cuts the saturated fat in half, while fiber-rich pumpkin provides your entire daily vitamin A requirement with just one slice. Look for dark chocolate chips (made without milk) with at least 60% cocoa for an antioxidant boost.
RELATED: 9 Healthier Dessert Recipes for Fall
Watch the video to see how to make this Fall treat and serve it at your next family gathering.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, cinnamon, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture, stirring just until moist. Stir in chocolate chips.
Spoon batter into 2 (8 x 4-inch) loaf pans coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pans on a wire rack, and remove from pans. Cool completely on wire rack.