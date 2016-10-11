Looking for a dessert recipe that everyone in your family can enjoy—even family members trying to cut back on their cholesterol? Look no further.

This chocolate chip pumpkin bread recipe creates a delicious, sweet treat that is low in cholesterol, thanks to the egg whites, and is high in vitamin A and fiber, so it’s super satiating and will help cut cravings.

Replacing whole eggs with egg whites keeps this classic quick bread cholesterol-free and cuts the saturated fat in half, while fiber-rich pumpkin provides your entire daily vitamin A requirement with just one slice. Look for dark chocolate chips (made without milk) with at least 60% cocoa for an antioxidant boost.

Watch the video to see how to make this Fall treat and serve it at your next family gathering.