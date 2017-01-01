- Calories per serving 347
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Protein per serving 8.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61.1g
- Fiber per serving 4.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 35mg
- Iron per serving 4.8mg
- Sodium per serving 537mg
- Calcium per serving 142mg
Hearty Pancakes
Substituting applesauce for the buttermilk, shortening, or oil found in traditional pancake recipes adds fiber and cuts fat. The additional fiber, plus protein and good fats in walnuts, will help keep you full longer.
How to Make It
Lightly spoon the flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, farina, and next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine milk, applesauce, and egg in a medium bowl, stirring until well blended. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring until well combined. Let batter stand 5 minutes.
Heat a nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Pour about 1/4 cup batter per pancake onto pan; sprinkle each with 2 teaspoons raisins and 2 teaspoons walnuts. Cook 1 minute or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Carefully turn pancakes over, and cook 1 minute or until bottoms are lightly browned. Repeat procedure with remaining batter, raisins, and walnuts. Serve with syrup.