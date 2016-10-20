- Calories per serving 153
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 2%
- Fat per serving 0.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 2.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35.5g
- Fiber per serving 2.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.9mg
- Sodium per serving 166mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Spicy Sweet Potato Wedges
These peppery-sweet potatoes are delicious with roasted meats. Cooking them at a high heat makes their interior tender just as the sugar-and-spice coating begins to caramelize and brown the outside.
These peppery sweet potatoes complement a variety of roasted meats, and just one serving supplies all your daily vitamin A and one-third of your daily vitamin C. Baking them at high heat ensures a soft interior and slightly crisp and caramelized exterior without all the added fat of frying. Leave the skins on for added fiber.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 500°.
Peel potatoes; cut each lengthwise into quarters. Place potatoes in a large bowl; coat with cooking spray. Combine sugar, salt, and peppers, and sprinkle over potatoes, tossing well to coat. Arrange potatoes, cut sides down, in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 500° for 10 minutes; turn wedges over. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until tender and beginning to brown.