Pumpkin-Orange Cake

Wow your guests with this beautiful fall cake topped with colorful, antioxidant-rich pomegranate seeds and mandarin oranges. Each slice provides an entire day’s worth of vitamin A, thanks to the addition of pumpkin, which also keeps the spiced cake layers tender and moist.