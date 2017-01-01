Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce

Yield
2 servings (serving size: 2 skewers and about 1/4 cup tzatziki sauce)
March 2016

Chicken Souvlaki features the fresh-tasting combination of lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil that is so prevalent in Greek cuisine. Serve it alongside a Greek salad of chunked tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and feta cheese. Tzatziki is a traditional Greek yogurt-based sauce flavored with lemon, garlic, and crisp cucumbers. (Try more Greek Recipes).

Ingredients

  • Souvlaki:
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh or 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and cut into (1/2-inch-thick) slices
  • Cooking spray
  • Tzatziki Sauce:
  • 1/2 cup cucumber, peeled, seeded, and shredded
  • 1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 garlic clove, minced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 219
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 4.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 30.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12.3g
  • Fiber per serving 2.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 69mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 705mg
  • Calcium per serving 161mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare souvlaki, combine the first 5 ingredients in a zip-top plastic bag; seal and shake to combine. Add chicken to bag; seal and shake to coat. Marinate chicken in refrigerator for 30 minutes, turning once.

Step 2

Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Thread the chicken and zucchini, alternately onto each of 4 (8-inch) skewers.

Step 3

Heat a grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add skewers; cook 8 minutes or until chicken is done, turning once.

Step 4

To prepare tzatziki sauce, combine cucumber, yogurt, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1 garlic clove, stirring well. Serve the tzatziki sauce with souvlaki.

