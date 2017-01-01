- Calories per serving 219
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 4.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 30.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12.3g
- Fiber per serving 2.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 69mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 705mg
- Calcium per serving 161mg
Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce
Chicken Souvlaki features the fresh-tasting combination of lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil that is so prevalent in Greek cuisine. Serve it alongside a Greek salad of chunked tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and feta cheese. Tzatziki is a traditional Greek yogurt-based sauce flavored with lemon, garlic, and crisp cucumbers. (Try more Greek Recipes).
How to Make It
To prepare souvlaki, combine the first 5 ingredients in a zip-top plastic bag; seal and shake to combine. Add chicken to bag; seal and shake to coat. Marinate chicken in refrigerator for 30 minutes, turning once.
Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Thread the chicken and zucchini, alternately onto each of 4 (8-inch) skewers.
Heat a grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add skewers; cook 8 minutes or until chicken is done, turning once.
To prepare tzatziki sauce, combine cucumber, yogurt, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1 garlic clove, stirring well. Serve the tzatziki sauce with souvlaki.