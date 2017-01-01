- Calories per serving 257
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 9%
- Fat per serving 2.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 40.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16.7g
- Fiber per serving 2.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 99mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 683mg
- Calcium per serving 49mg
Grilled Chicken with Fruit Salsa
Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
Combine lemon juice, soy sauce, fresh ginger, lemon pepper, and garlic to make a kickin' marinade for grilled chicken. Fruit salsa adds sweetness and crunch to this tropical dish.
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare chicken, combine the juice, soy sauce, ginger, lemon pepper, and garlic in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken to bag; seal and shake to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning once.
Step 2
Prepare grill or broiler.
Step 3
Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Place chicken on grill rack or broiler pan coated with cooking spray; cook 5 minutes on each side or until chicken is done.
Step 4
To prepare salsa, combine pineapple and remaining ingredients, tossing gently. Serve with chicken.