Grilled Chicken with Fruit Salsa

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast half and 1/2 cup salsa)
Health.com
March 2016

Combine lemon juice, soy sauce, fresh ginger, lemon pepper, and garlic to make a kickin' marinade for grilled chicken. Fruit salsa adds sweetness and crunch to this tropical dish.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Chicken:
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (about 4 lemons)
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon lemon pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 6 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • Cooking spray
  • Salsa:
  • 1 1/2 cups cubed pineapple
  • 3/4 cup cubed peeled kiwifruit (about 3 kiwifruit)
  • 3/4 cup coarsely chopped orange sections
  • 1/2 cup chopped peeled mango
  • 1/2 cup diced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 257
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 9%
  • Fat per serving 2.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 40.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16.7g
  • Fiber per serving 2.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 99mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 683mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare chicken, combine the juice, soy sauce, ginger, lemon pepper, and garlic in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken to bag; seal and shake to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning once.

Step 2

Prepare grill or broiler.

Step 3

Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Place chicken on grill rack or broiler pan coated with cooking spray; cook 5 minutes on each side or until chicken is done.

Step 4

To prepare salsa, combine pineapple and remaining ingredients, tossing gently. Serve with chicken.

