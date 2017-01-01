Grilled Chicken with Fruit Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 To prepare chicken, combine the juice, soy sauce, ginger, lemon pepper, and garlic in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken to bag; seal and shake to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning once.

Step 2 Prepare grill or broiler.

Step 3 Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Place chicken on grill rack or broiler pan coated with cooking spray; cook 5 minutes on each side or until chicken is done.