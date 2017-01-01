Classic Apple and Blue Cheese Salad

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

This light and refreshing salad has the word classic in its title for a reason. This recipe is sure to stick around. "I first tasted this salad at a luncheon given by a friend of mine. I love the flavor combination of tart-sweet apples, crunchy walnuts, and pungent blue cheese." --CL Reader

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons extravirgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 cups torn Bibb lettuce leaves (about 2 heads)
  • 1 cup chopped Granny Smith apple
  • 2 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onions
  • 1 tablespoon chopped toasted walnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 54
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 48%
  • Fat per serving 2.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 1.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6.5g
  • Fiber per serving 1.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1.8mg
  • Iron per serving 0.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 176mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add lettuce and remaining ingredients, tossing gently to coat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up