- Calories per serving 280
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 24.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28.7g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 52mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 879mg
- Calcium per serving 329mg
Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Light cheese and a flour-and-milk mixture keep this chicken and wild rice soup creamy but surprisingly low in fat. Make a batch of soup and reheat throughout the week for effortless and satisfying meals.
Light cheese and a flour-and-milk mixture keep this soup creamy but surprisingly low in fat. Make a batch and reheat throughout the week for effortless and satisfying meals.
How to Make It
Cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion and garlic; sauté 3 minutes. Add broth and potato; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until potato is tender.
Combine milk and flour, stirring well with a whisk. Add the milk mixture to potato mixture; cook 5 minutes or until slightly thick, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; add cheese, stirring until cheese melts. Stir in rice, chicken, pepper, and salt. Garnish with parsley, if desired.