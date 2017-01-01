Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
March 2016

Light cheese and a flour-and-milk mixture keep this chicken and wild rice soup creamy but surprisingly low in fat. Make a batch of soup and reheat throughout the week for effortless and satisfying meals.

Recipe Is:
Low Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked quick-cooking wild rice
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 cups cubed peeled baking potato
  • 3 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 10 ounce light processed cheese, cubed (such as Velveeta Light)
  • 2 cups chopped roasted skinless, boneless chicken breasts (about 2 breasts)
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 280
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 24.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28.7g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 52mg
  • Iron per serving 1.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 879mg
  • Calcium per serving 329mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Step 2

Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion and garlic; sauté 3 minutes. Add broth and potato; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until potato is tender.

Step 3

Combine milk and flour, stirring well with a whisk. Add the milk mixture to potato mixture; cook 5 minutes or until slightly thick, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; add cheese, stirring until cheese melts. Stir in rice, chicken, pepper, and salt. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

