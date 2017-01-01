Baked Hoisin Chicken Buns

Most often, you'll see this type of stuffed bun steamed, but many Chinese dim sum restaurants also serve baked versions. Frozen roll dough is convenient and saves the trouble of making homemade dough; just be sure to thaw it in the refrigerator overnight. You can prepare the filling the day before the party, then fill and bake the buns so they'll be warm for arriving guests.

Low in saturated fat, this appetizer is also a great source of lean protein.