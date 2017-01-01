- Calories per serving 143
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 4.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16.6g
- Fiber per serving 1.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 43mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 220mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Baked Hoisin Chicken Buns
Most often, you'll see this type of stuffed bun steamed, but many Chinese dim sum restaurants also serve baked versions. Frozen roll dough is convenient and saves the trouble of making homemade dough; just be sure to thaw it in the refrigerator overnight. You can prepare the filling the day before the party, then fill and bake the buns so they'll be warm for arriving guests.
Low in saturated fat, this appetizer is also a great source of lean protein.
How to Make It
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes on each side or until done. Cool slightly; shred meat with 2 forks. Place chicken in a medium bowl. Add green onions, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, and vinegar; toss well to combine.
Roll each dough piece into a 4-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Spoon about 2 tablespoons chicken mixture into center of each dough circle. Gather edges of dough over filling; pinch to seal. Place the filled dough, seam sides down, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Lightly coat filled dough with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 20 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375°.
Uncover filled dough. Gently brush with egg; discard remaining egg. Sprinkle evenly with sesame seeds. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.