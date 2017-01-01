- Calories per serving 80
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 2.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 6.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7.5g
- Fiber per serving 1.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 426mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Tofu Larb
Traditionally made with ground chicken, larb is a spicy Thai appetizer. This rendition works well because the tofu readily absorbs the seasonings. Serve with lime wedges for extra zip.
Tofu is an excellent source of soy protein and a perfect substitution for ground chicken.
How to Make It
Combine first 5 ingredients, stirring until sugar dissolves; set aside.
Spread tofu in a single layer onto several layers of paper towels; cover with additional paper towels. Let stand 15 minutes, pressing down occasionally.
Heat oils in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, and chiles; sauté 3 minutes. Add tofu; cook 8 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in juice mixture; cook 1 minute or until heated. Remove from heat; stir in basil and mint. Spoon about 1/2 cup tofu mixture into each cabbage leaf.