Tofu Larb

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke and Celine Chenoweth
Yield
9 servings (serving size: 1 filled cabbage leaf)
Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

Traditionally made with ground chicken, larb is a spicy Thai appetizer. This rendition works well because the tofu readily absorbs the seasonings. Serve with lime wedges for extra zip.

Tofu is an excellent source of soy protein and a perfect substitution for ground chicken.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice (about 3 limes)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 (14-ounce) packages water-packed firm reduced-fat tofu, drained and crumbled
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 2 cups thinly vertically sliced red onion
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 serrano chiles, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
  • 9 large green or red cabbage leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 80
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 2.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 6.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7.5g
  • Fiber per serving 1.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 426mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients, stirring until sugar dissolves; set aside.

Step 2

Spread tofu in a single layer onto several layers of paper towels; cover with additional paper towels. Let stand 15 minutes, pressing down occasionally.

Step 3

Heat oils in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, and chiles; sauté 3 minutes. Add tofu; cook 8 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in juice mixture; cook 1 minute or until heated. Remove from heat; stir in basil and mint. Spoon about 1/2 cup tofu mixture into each cabbage leaf.

