Crab and Scallop Sui Mei

These open-faced dumplings (pronounced "shoe-MY") are made with round gyoza skins. If you can't find gyoza skins, purchase wonton wrappers instead, and cut them into circles with a three-inch round biscuit cutter. You can make and refrigerate the seafood-and-vegetable filling up to a day in advance; fill and steam the dumplings shortly before serving them. If you don't have a bamboo steamer, prepare these in two or three batches in a collapsible metal steamer basket (be sure to line it with lettuce leaves so that the dumplings don't stick).

Only 100 calories per serving and low in fat and saturated fat, this dish is a great appetizer.