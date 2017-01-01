- Calories per serving 272
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 9.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 19.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27.5g
- Fiber per serving 0.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 2.1mg
- Sodium per serving 643mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Crepes
Buy a rotisserie chicken from the deli counter, and use the breast meat for this recipe. You'll have some leftover chicken for another meal later in the week. If you can't find baby portobello mushrooms, use cremini mushrooms. Look for packaged crepes in the produce aisle.
How to Make It
Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 2 minutes or until onion begins to brown. Add mushrooms, salt, and pepper; cook 3 minutes or until liquid evaporates and mushrooms are tender, stirring frequently. Add wine, and cook 3 minutes or until liquid almost evaporates, stirring frequently. Add broth and fresh thyme; cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat; add crème fraîche, stirring until well blended. Add chicken, tossing to coat.
Place 1 crepe on each of 6 plates. Spoon about 1/3 cup mushroom mixture into center of each crepe; roll up. Garnish with thyme sprigs, if desired. Serve immediately.