Marinara Magnifica

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Cindy Barr
Yield
9 cups (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Dry red wine intensifies the well-blended flavors in this lusciously seasoned tomato sauce--magnifico!Serve over your favorite pasta.

Mixing in your own veggies like bell peppers are a great way to add vitamin C and fiber. Serve over whole wheat pasta for a fiber and healthy carbohydrate boost.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 6 cups chopped onion (about 3 medium)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 cup dry red wine
  • 1 tablespoon extravirgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 6 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 (28-ounce) cans crushed tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 (6-ounce) cans tomato paste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 169
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 3.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 5.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30.9g
  • Fiber per serving 6.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 960mg
  • Calcium per serving 131mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat; add onion and sugar. Cook 30 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Stir in wine; cook 1 minute. Add remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 3 hours, stirring occasionally.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up