- Calories per serving 317
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 9.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 8.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50.3g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 36mg
- Iron per serving 0.4mg
- Sodium per serving 190mg
- Calcium per serving 275mg
Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Becky Luigart-Stayner; Jan Gautro
This ice cream has all the flavors of classic Key lime pie--even the crust. We used bottled Key lime juice for convenience. You can also squeeze the juice from fresh Key limes if your supermarket carries them.
Choosing fat-free milk will spare you 5 grams of fat and still provide bone-strengthening calcium.
How to Make It
Combine first 5 ingredients, stirring with a whisk. Pour mixture into freezer can of an ice-cream freezer, and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Stir 1/3 cup graham crackers into ice cream. Spoon ice cream into a freezer-safe container, and cover and freeze for 1 hour or until firm. Sprinkle each serving with 1 teaspoon graham crackers. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.