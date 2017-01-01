- Calories per serving 467
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 40.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 4.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 2.7mg
- Sodium per serving 684mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Swordfish Mexicana
"My husband and I recently returned to the United States after five years in Asia. I enjoy incorporating Asian fruits and vegetables into creations like this one. My husband likes it so much, he suggested I send it in." - CL Reader
Avocados are a great source of healthy, monounsaturated fats. Swordfish is a tasty meal once in awhile, but it's high in mercury, so limit your intake and try smaller fish like salmon or tilapia.
How to Make It
To prepare salsa, combine first 9 ingredients.
To prepare fish, rub cut sides of garlic over fish; place fish in a small zip-top plastic bag. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice to bag; seal. Marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes, turning once.
Preheat broiler.
Remove fish from marinade, discarding marinade. Sprinkle fish with salt, cumin, and black pepper; place fish on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
To prepare rice, heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté until tender. Add rice; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add broth and tomato paste, stirring to dissolve tomato paste; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.