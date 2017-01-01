Swordfish Mexicana

"My husband and I recently returned to the United States after five years in Asia. I enjoy incorporating Asian fruits and vegetables into creations like this one. My husband likes it so much, he suggested I send it in." - CL Reader

Avocados are a great source of healthy, monounsaturated fats. Swordfish is a tasty meal once in awhile, but it's high in mercury, so limit your intake and try smaller fish like salmon or tilapia.