- Calories per serving 208
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 5.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 29.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 67mg
- Iron per serving 0.9mg
- Sodium per serving 970mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Scallops With Roasted Pepper Butter Sauce
Double-skewering scallops makes turning them on the grill easier. Just thread the scallops onto a skewer, then run another one through the scallops parallel to the first.
This low-carbohydrate meal is loaded with protein and vitamin B12. Bell peppers also provide vitamin C and fiber.
How to Make It
Thread 5 scallops onto each of 6 (12-inch) skewers. Cover and chill.
Preheat broiler.
Cut peppers in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet; flatten with hand. Broil 15 minutes or until blackened. Place in a zip-top plastic bag. Seal and let stand 10 minutes. Peel peppers, and discard skins. Place peppers, broth, and wine in a blender; process until smooth. Combine pepper mixture and basil in a skillet. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1 1/2 cups (about 5 minutes). Reduce heat to medium-low; gradually add butter, stirring until melted. Cover and keep warm.
Prepare grill.
Sprinkle kabobs with salt; place on grill rack coated with cooking spray. Grill 2 1/2 minutes on each side or until done. Serve with bell pepper sauce. Garnish with fresh basil, if desired.