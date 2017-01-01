Blueberry-Blackberry Shortcakes

The key to tender low-fat shortcakes is to not overwork the dough; so pat it out instead of rolling it. A portion of the blueberries is cooked with sugar and cornstarch to form a blueberry glaze that binds the filling. This dessert is best with fresh berries.

These homemade shortcakes are rich in disease-fighting antioxidants, thanks to the blueberries and blackberries. Throw in a few extra berries to keep you feeling full.