Zucchini, Corn, Black-Bean, and Jack-Cheese Quesadillas

The grated zucchini and defrosted frozen corn that fill these tasty quesadillas contain a lot of moisture. Drain them on paper towels for a few minutes before using; otherwise, you'd end up with soggy tortillas. Serve the quesadillas with spicy salsa.

If you are making this lunch at the office (where no oven is available), just nuke this in the microwave for 1 minute instead of broiling it.