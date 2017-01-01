Garlic and Bell Pepper Farfalle

Karry Hosford
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups pasta mixture, 1 tablespoon cheese, and 1 tablespoon basil)
Health.com
March 2016

You can get a head start by roasting the peppers a couple of days ahead of time.

Bell peppers are a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants. They also provide fiber to aid in digestion.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 red bell peppers
  • 2 yellow bell peppers
  • 2 orange bell peppers
  • 3 bacon slices, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped plum tomato
  • 1/2 cup kalamata olives, pitted and thinly sliced
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 5 cups hot cooked farfalle (about 4 cups uncooked bow tie pasta)
  • 6 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 281
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 6.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 11.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46.4g
  • Fiber per serving 4.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 2.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 568mg
  • Calcium per serving 121mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise, and discard seeds and membranes. Place pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet; flatten with hand. Broil 8 minutes or until blackened. Place in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand 5 minutes. Peel and chop.

Step 3

Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 teaspoon drippings in pan. Add garlic to pan, and cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add the bell peppers, bacon, tomato, olives, salt, and black pepper; cook 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring occasionally. Combine bell pepper mixture and pasta in a large bowl; sprinkle with cheese and basil.

