- Calories per serving 281
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 6.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 11.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46.4g
- Fiber per serving 4.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 2.8mg
- Sodium per serving 568mg
- Calcium per serving 121mg
Garlic and Bell Pepper Farfalle
You can get a head start by roasting the peppers a couple of days ahead of time.
Bell peppers are a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants. They also provide fiber to aid in digestion.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise, and discard seeds and membranes. Place pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet; flatten with hand. Broil 8 minutes or until blackened. Place in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand 5 minutes. Peel and chop.
Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 teaspoon drippings in pan. Add garlic to pan, and cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add the bell peppers, bacon, tomato, olives, salt, and black pepper; cook 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring occasionally. Combine bell pepper mixture and pasta in a large bowl; sprinkle with cheese and basil.