Black Bean Soup

Karry Hosford
Yield
12 servings (serving size: 1 cup soup and 1 tablespoon sour cream)
Health.com
March 2016

This black bean soup gets a kick with lime juice, jalapeño and cilantro.

Beans are a great source of fiber and protein. Serve with fat-free sour cream to knock off 14 grams of fat.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried black beans
  • 2 bacon slices, chopped
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 3/4 cup chopped carrot
  • 3/4 cup chopped celery
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
  • 4 (14-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 215
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 4.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32.5g
  • Fiber per serving 7.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 570mg
  • Calcium per serving 95mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sort and wash beans; place in a large bowl. Cover with water to 2 inches above beans; cover and let stand 8 hours or overnight. Drain and rinse beans.

Step 2

Cook bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving drippings in pan. Add onion, carrot, and celery to drippings in pan; sauté 10 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and jalapeño; sauté 2 minutes. Add beans, bacon, broth, and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 1/2 hours or until beans are tender. Place 4 cups soup in a blender or food processor; let stand 5 minutes. Process until smooth; return pureed soup to pan. Stir in cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Serve with sour cream.

