- Calories per serving 215
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 4.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32.5g
- Fiber per serving 7.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 570mg
- Calcium per serving 95mg
Black Bean Soup
This black bean soup gets a kick with lime juice, jalapeño and cilantro.
Beans are a great source of fiber and protein. Serve with fat-free sour cream to knock off 14 grams of fat.
How to Make It
Sort and wash beans; place in a large bowl. Cover with water to 2 inches above beans; cover and let stand 8 hours or overnight. Drain and rinse beans.
Cook bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving drippings in pan. Add onion, carrot, and celery to drippings in pan; sauté 10 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and jalapeño; sauté 2 minutes. Add beans, bacon, broth, and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 1/2 hours or until beans are tender. Place 4 cups soup in a blender or food processor; let stand 5 minutes. Process until smooth; return pureed soup to pan. Stir in cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Serve with sour cream.