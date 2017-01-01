- Calories per serving 151
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 4.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Protein per serving 4.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21.9g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 229mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Parmesan-Corn Bread Muffins
Randy Mayor; Cindy Barr
Serve these piping hot muffins with Light SmartBalance butter spread for a creamy taste and healthy unsaturated fats.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Lightly spoon flour and cornmeal into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Make a well in center of mixture. Combine buttermilk, oil, and egg whites; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist.
Step 3
Spoon batter into 10 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Bake at 425° for 10 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in center. Remove muffins from pan immediately; place on a wire rack. Serve warm.