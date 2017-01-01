Parmesan-Corn Bread Muffins

Randy Mayor; Cindy Barr
Yield
10 servings (serving size: 1 muffin)

March 2016

Serve these piping hot muffins with Light SmartBalance butter spread for a creamy taste and healthy unsaturated fats.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2/3 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup fat-free buttermilk
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 151
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 4.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Protein per serving 4.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21.9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 229mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour and cornmeal into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Make a well in center of mixture. Combine buttermilk, oil, and egg whites; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist.

Step 3

Spoon batter into 10 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Bake at 425° for 10 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in center. Remove muffins from pan immediately; place on a wire rack. Serve warm.

